Bassetlaw man banned for drink-driving after downing lager on receiving sad news

A Bassetlaw man has been banned for drink-driving after he downed lager on receiving sad news, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 14th Mar 2024, 13:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were informed after Andrew Wells was seen staggering out of a supermarket and driving of in a red Skoda, on February 8, said prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw.

Checks led them to his home address where he told them he’d consumed a few pints of lager earlier that day.

A breath test revealed he has 55 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Most Popular

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Wells, of previous good character, had been “going through a tough time” after learning that a friend had been diagnosed with a terminal illness

The 58-year-old, of Sandy Lane, Gamston, Retford, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was banned for 15 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 15 weeks.

He was fined £325 and ordered to pay a £130 surcharge and £85 costs.