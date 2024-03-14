Bassetlaw man banned for drink-driving after downing lager on receiving sad news
Police were informed after Andrew Wells was seen staggering out of a supermarket and driving of in a red Skoda, on February 8, said prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw.
Checks led them to his home address where he told them he’d consumed a few pints of lager earlier that day.
A breath test revealed he has 55 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Treve Lander, mitigating, said Wells, of previous good character, had been “going through a tough time” after learning that a friend had been diagnosed with a terminal illness
The 58-year-old, of Sandy Lane, Gamston, Retford, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He was banned for 15 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 15 weeks.
He was fined £325 and ordered to pay a £130 surcharge and £85 costs.