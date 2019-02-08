Bassetlaw man airlifted to hospital after being ‘stabbed in stomach’

A 37-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after being ‘stabbed in the stomach’ in Bassetlaw.

Police were called to Eagle Place after the ‘targeted attack’ in Retford at around 11.10am today (February 8).

Police appeal.

The man was airlifted to the Northern General Hospital with ‘serious injuries’.

Investigations are ongoing and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information that could help to call 101 quoting incident 279 of February 8.

Detective Chief Inspector Kev Broadhead said: “Officers were quickly on the scene and it’s believed this was a targetted attack with no wider threat to the public.

“If you do have any information about the incident, you can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

