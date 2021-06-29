Bassetlaw man admits sharing racist video targeting Priti Patel

A former Sunday league football manager from Retford has been accused of ‘inciting racial hatred’ after sharing a Snapchat video aimed at Home Secretary Priti Patel.

By Sophie Wills
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 3:38 pm

Jake Henderson posted the video in January containing a racially abusive word following a Covid briefing by Ms Patel.

The 30-year-old along with 26-year-old Robert Cumming from Doncaster, who shared the video widely online, both admitted sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Worksop couple devastated after cars torched in arson spree

Home Secretary Priti Patel (Photo by MATT DUNHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In the footage, which was played to the court, Henderson can be seen watching a TV press conference featuring Ms Patel about the doubling of fines for house party attendees.

Speaking into the camera, Henderson then says: “As a white man, I won’t be listening to people of colour, because they’re no good in positions of power.”

Henderson and Cumming are both due appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court on August 12 to be sentenced.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.