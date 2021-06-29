Bassetlaw man admits sharing racist video targeting Priti Patel
A former Sunday league football manager from Retford has been accused of ‘inciting racial hatred’ after sharing a Snapchat video aimed at Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Jake Henderson posted the video in January containing a racially abusive word following a Covid briefing by Ms Patel.
The 30-year-old along with 26-year-old Robert Cumming from Doncaster, who shared the video widely online, both admitted sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.
In the footage, which was played to the court, Henderson can be seen watching a TV press conference featuring Ms Patel about the doubling of fines for house party attendees.
Speaking into the camera, Henderson then says: “As a white man, I won’t be listening to people of colour, because they’re no good in positions of power.”
Henderson and Cumming are both due appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court on August 12 to be sentenced.