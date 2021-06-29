Bassetlaw man admits sharing racist video targeting Priti Patel

Jake Henderson posted the video in January containing a racially abusive word following a Covid briefing by Ms Patel.

The 30-year-old along with 26-year-old Robert Cumming from Doncaster, who shared the video widely online, both admitted sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Home Secretary Priti Patel (Photo by MATT DUNHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In the footage, which was played to the court, Henderson can be seen watching a TV press conference featuring Ms Patel about the doubling of fines for house party attendees.

Speaking into the camera, Henderson then says: “As a white man, I won’t be listening to people of colour, because they’re no good in positions of power.”

Henderson and Cumming are both due appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court on August 12 to be sentenced.