Bassetlaw knife robber: ‘I want the money out of the till or I will stab everyone in the shop.’

Timothy George entered the Spar supermarket, Wesley Road, Retford, and pointed a small kitchen knife at the woman behind the counter on April 4, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Abi Joyce, prosecuting, said the cashier warned George he was being stupid and he would go to prison, but he replied: “I know.”

The Spar shop on Wesley Road, Retford.

He said he needed £40 because his son was being held hostage.

The cashier kept shouting at him to get out and George fled with a crate of beer.

Both women said the shop was busy and they kept serving customers.

The court heard they were ‘gobsmacked’ by what happened, but ‘only later did it hit them’.

Ms Joyce said: “At the time they were more concerned about the customers.

“Perhaps by good fortune, he was faced with two strong women.”

Earlier that day, George was seen brandishing a carving knife outside his flat on nearby Wellington Square.

He shouted at two men: “Get up to the flat. I will stab you there.”

George began dragging one of them inside, making stabbing motions with the knife at the man’s stomach.

When his victim escaped, George put the second man in an arm-lock, and then explained to a witness: “Sorry about this – they burgled my flat.”

The carving knife was found in a nearby drain and George was later discovered with the small kitchen knife. Neither of his victims were injured.

The court heard he has a ‘long record’ with convictions for robbery and possession of a knife from 2017, when he was jailed for 32 months.

George, aged 42, currently of HMP Hewell, Redditch, admitted making threats, two counts of possessing a knife and robbery.

Marie Spenwyn, mitigating, said: "He was concerned about losing his accommodation and felt as if things were spiralling out of control.

“He has long-term difficulties with drugs and alcohol. He welcomes any support available to him in the future.”