Bassetlaw hospital worker appalled by his bad behaviour in police station
Officers discovered Keegan Loveday in a grey Audi A3 with the engine running on Great North Road, Scrooby, at 3.30pm on March 22, said prosecutor Adeel Zafar.
He was initially uncooperative and a breath test revealed he had 79 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Pam Coxon, mitigating, said Loveday, who has no previous convictions, had fallen out with his partner and was quite emotional about what happened.
"He parked at the side of the road and consumed alcohol," she said.
"He was appalled by his behaviour in the police station. The only explanation he can give is the level of alcohol.”
She said he works at Doncaster Royal infirmary and sees people brought in in all sorts of intoxicated states and also what police officers have to deal with.
"He is not the sort of person you would expect to see before the court,” Ms Coxon added.
“He has been open and honest with his employer and has been told off.”
Loveday, aged 22, of Hallcroft Avenue, Retford, admitted being drunk in charge of a vehicle when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.
“Having this level of alcohol in your system is not acceptable in any shape or form,” the presiding magistrate told him.
He was fined £213 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with ten penalty points.