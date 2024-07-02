Bassetlaw fly tipper faced £1000+ court costs after failing to pay £200 fine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bassetlaw woman who failed to pay a £200 fine for fly tipping found herself facing £1,000 plus legal costs after the case was brought to court.

Magistrates in Mansfield heard Lisa Hancock's name and address were found on cardboard boxes that were dumped, along with a black bag of clothing, behind Greggs on North Road, Retford, on January 10.

She failed to pay a £200 fixed penalty notice imposed by Bassetlaw District Council and the court heard the offence attracts an “unlimited fine” along with the £1,090 costs of the investigation.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Hancock, of previous good character, had been dealing with the death of her husband of 30 years and he had dealt with household matters.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He said she couldn’t afford the cost of council wheelie bins and by the time she got free ones she got used to going to the local tip.

“On this day the tip was shut,” said Mr Perry. “She put the rubbish beside two large commercial bins.

"She couldn’t afford the cost of the wheelie bin or the fixed penalty notice.

"She certainly can't afford the court’s costs.

“She acknowledges she has not managed the household finances since her husband passed.”

He said Mrs Hancock recently suffered a heart attack and her only income is universal credit.

Hancock, of Thynne Close, Retford, admitted failing to secure the transfer of household waste, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.