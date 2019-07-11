Bassetlaw fly-tipper busted by hidden cameras

A fly-tipper who dumped a trailer full of waste was caught by cameras after targeting a well-known dumping hotspot.

The camera, owned by Bassetlaw District Council and hidden in shrubs, caught the lout red handed dropping off the assortment of material, including timber and scrap metal.

The van caught on camera.

The council has now fined the first-time offender £400, and warned them never to be caught again - or they would be facing an appearance at a magistrates court.

And, at court, people can be fined up to £50,000 or receive a prison sentence of up to 12-months.

As the fly-tipper was handed a Fixed Penalty Notice and admitted it, their identify has not been released.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at the council, said: “As this is the first time this person has been caught and because they were issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice, we are not able to publish details that may identify the individual.

“However, this person was told in no uncertain terms that should they be caught fly-tipping for a second time, they would be facing an appearance in court and would receive a much stiffer penalty.

“The council uses video cameras, in addition to CCTV, in order to combat fly-tippers and this shows that in a number of cases, this can prove to be a success.

“However, this is just one of the ways that we can tackle fly-tipping.

“The public can also help us to identify fly-tippers and reduce fly-tipping by using the household recycling sites in Worksop and Retford, or using a licensed waste carrier.”

The council was able to identify the fly-tipper by accessing information held by the DVLA and Motor Insurance Database.

A letter was then sent to the registered house and the person was invited to attend an interview under caution, during which the suspect admitted the offence.

Last month, the council highlighted the impact fly-tipping has on Bassetlaw with a display of fly-tipped material on Worksop’s Bridge Street.

Each year it costs Bassetlaw taxpayers £115,000 to clean up fly-tipping.

A similar event will be taking place in Harworth on Thursday, July 25, and in Retford during September.

If you witness fly-tipping taking place, report it to Bassetlaw District Council via www.bassetlaw.gov.uk or by contacting environmental health team on 01909 533533. In order for the council to investigate it needs to have a description of the vehicle or person fly-tipping, the vehicle number plate, a description of the waste and the date and time it occurred.