A total of 147 plants were discovered in three rooms and loft of a property in Suffolk Road, Bircotes. The electricity meter had also been bypassed by the offenders, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said.

Officers had attended after receiving reports from members of the public about a smell of cannabis coming from the address.

After entering the property, they found a 26-year-old man in the garden area who was duly arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK.

Some of the cannabis grow discovered by police

The suspect will now be managed by the immigration authorities after the grow was discovered on the evening of Saturday, August 12.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said that information received from the public is crucial in the fight against crime and drugs.

She said: “Thanks to information received from local residents, we have been able to remove a significant quantity of cannabis from our streets.

“This seizure shows how information from members of the public is vital in helping us to combat drug-related crime which we know can cause significant harm and can often be linked to other serious offences.

“I also hope this positive result acts as a deterrent to those who come here illegally to commit crime as well as criminals who look to exploit others for profit.

"It’s great that the community is coming forward to help us tackle issues, in addition to our proactive work to prevent and reduce crime, and we will continue to treat the information we receive in the strictest confidence.

“We want people to feel safe in their communities and we are committed to doing all we can to put a stop to this sort of criminal activity.

"I’d urge people to continue to remain vigilant and continue to report any suspicions of illegal drug-related activity to the police so we can take appropriate action.”