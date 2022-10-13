Bassetlaw drug-driver weaned off cocaine by mum locking him in bedroom
A Bassetlaw man caught driving with cocaine in his system was weaned off the class A drug when his mum locked him in a bedroom, a court heard.
Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Matthew Morely's car was pulled over by police officers as part of a routine stop on Church Walk, Worksop, on March 3, at about 6pm.
Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said a small amount of cocaine was found in the vehicle but this was not charged.
However, a blood test revealed he had 24 microgrammes of the drug in a litre of blood in his system when the specified limit is 10mcg.
Morely, aged 33, of Sycamore Road, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted drug-driving.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said Morely, a man of previous good character, entered his guilty plea at the first opportunity.
He said Morely had been at a ‘low ebb’ after splitting with his partner and injuring himself by falling off his motorbike.
Mr Perry said: “He was offered the drug and quickly developed a problem.”
The court heard that Morley moved back in with his mother after losing his job ‘as a result of his own behaviour’.
Mr Perry said: “His mum locked him up in a bedroom by the sounds of it.
“While he was using cocaine he was unaware of the dangers.
“He won't be using cocaine again. He has learned a hard lesson.”
Morely was banned from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 court costs.