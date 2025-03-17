An uninsured Bassetlaw driver risked the lives of other road users when he tried to outrun police in a car he'd bought off Facebook to live in, a court has heard.

Cain Metcalfe was driving a silver Vauxhall Astra “at speed” on Scrooby Road, Bircotes, when officers decided to follow him at 7.30pm on July 7, last year, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

They had to travel at 100mph to catch up with him before he turned onto Styrrup Road, and looped through a housing estate in Harworth.

When Metcalfe saw a marked police car he accelerated and overtook two cars, risking a collision with an oncoming van, before crossing Tickhill roundabout on the wrong side of the road.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He had no regard for other road users when he crossed two mini roundabouts and ran a red traffic light. Metcalfe turned left onto a dirt track where he surrendered to police.

His provisional licence had expired and he was uninsured. The court heard he has eight previous convictions for 12 offences.

Metcalfe, aged 21, received a six week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for breaching a community order, imposed for racially aggravated harassment, in November 2023.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the dangerous driving only lasted for about two minutes and his top speed was 55mph.

The red light he ran was at the entrance to Asda and there were no cars waiting to cross.

"There was no damage,” Mr Pridham said. “You don't see anyone having to make a dramatic maneuver. The road conditions were not heavy that night. There has been no further offending.

“This is a very immature young man. He had been made homeless. He bought the car off Facebook to live in. When he realised he was being chased he panicked. His sole aim was to find somewhere to abandon the vehicle and run off.”

Metcalfe, of Galway Road, Bircotes, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on January 14.

Sentencing was adjourned until Thursday when he received a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a 31-day programme and 12 rehabilitation days.

He was disqualified for 24 months and he must take an extended driving test. He was fined £50, with a £154 surcharge.