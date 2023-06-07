Bassetlaw driver banned after veering across the road while over the limit

Thomas Deeley drove his VW Polo over the 30mph limit while veering across hazard lines and nearly hitting the kerb, at 2am on May 20, said prosecutor Lynette Holland.

Officers followed him home to Ravenshill Close, in Ranskil, Retford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A test revealed he had 66 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Deeley, of previous good character, was driving home after a night out with a friend.

"He didn't feel as if he was over the limit and stopped drinking at 11pm. He has clearly made a mistake in his judgement."

Deeley, 19, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £400 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement