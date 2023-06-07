News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Bassetlaw driver banned after veering across the road while over the limit

A Bassetlaw driver has been banned after veering across the road while over the limit, magistrates have heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

Thomas Deeley drove his VW Polo over the 30mph limit while veering across hazard lines and nearly hitting the kerb, at 2am on May 20, said prosecutor Lynette Holland.

Officers followed him home to Ravenshill Close, in Ranskil, Retford.

A test revealed he had 66 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Deeley, of previous good character, was driving home after a night out with a friend.

"He didn't feel as if he was over the limit and stopped drinking at 11pm. He has clearly made a mistake in his judgement."

Deeley, 19, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £400 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 18 weeks if he successfully completes it by June 2024.

Read More
Careless Worksop driver ran 74-year-old over causing life-changing injuries