Bassetlaw drink driver to be fitted with alcohol-monitoring tag

Aron Blanpain-Jones attracted the attention of police officers by driving his Mercedes too fast in Retford and was stopped on Hospital Road, at 11.45pm, on May 15.
Prosecutor Pardeep Kalyan said a breath test revealed he had 86 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The court heard Blanpain-Jones has a previous conviction for drink driving, from December 2018, when he received an 18-month ban.
Chris Perry, mitigating, asked magistrates to give the defendant another chance to take a drink-drivers rehabilitation course, even though he has already completed it.
"Had he engaged and learnt he might not be in this position," Mr Perry said.
He said Blanpain-Jones’s arrest was a consequence of him 'not coping with stresses in his life' and he had been misusing alcohol as 'self-medication.'
"He clearly needs to have some form of intervention,” Mr Perry said. "He is a person who has triggers and when they hit, he misuses alcohol. He can't go on drinking to mask his problems.”
Blanpain-Jones, 32, of Brinsley Way, Bircotes, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He received a 12 month community order, with a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and 15 rehabilitation days.
He was disqualified for 42 months, but magistrates offered him the rehabilitation course which will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he successfully completes it. He was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.