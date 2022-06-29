Bassetlaw drink driver to be fitted with alcohol-monitoring tag

Aron Blanpain-Jones attracted the attention of police officers by driving his Mercedes too fast in Retford and was stopped on Hospital Road, at 11.45pm, on May 15.

Prosecutor Pardeep Kalyan said a breath test revealed he had 86 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard Blanpain-Jones has a previous conviction for drink driving, from December 2018, when he received an 18-month ban.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Chris Perry, mitigating, asked magistrates to give the defendant another chance to take a drink-drivers rehabilitation course, even though he has already completed it.

"Had he engaged and learnt he might not be in this position," Mr Perry said.

He said Blanpain-Jones’s arrest was a consequence of him 'not coping with stresses in his life' and he had been misusing alcohol as 'self-medication.'

"He clearly needs to have some form of intervention,” Mr Perry said. "He is a person who has triggers and when they hit, he misuses alcohol. He can't go on drinking to mask his problems.”

Blanpain-Jones, 32, of Brinsley Way, Bircotes, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a 12 month community order, with a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and 15 rehabilitation days.