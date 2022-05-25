Bassetlaw drink driver should have told stranded partner: 'You're on your own'

Caroline Jabbour was seen driving her white Range Rover on the wrong side of the road and was later pulled over in Sutton cum Lound, at 2.30am, on May 8.

Prosecutor Shiaroz Ahmed said a breath test revealed she had 69 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Jabbour, aged 49, who has no previous convictions, was 'nervous and embarassed' to be in court.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

He said she was 'devastated' on that day because her dog had to be put down and she decided not to accompany her partner to a rugby presentation.

"She had a few drinks to console herself and went to bed," Mr Pridham said.

"Her partner rang her up, quite drunk, saying he was stranded at the do.

"In hindsight she knows she should have said - 'You're on your own’.

"Normally she is very scrupulous about this. She regrets what she has done."

Jabbour, of Great North Road, Barnby Moor, Retford, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was banned for 19 months, but was offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 19 weeks if she completes it by June 2023.