Bassetlaw drink driver found ‘unresponsive’ in car was FOUR times over the limit

Police were called to reports of an unresponsive driver in Treswell at 2.20am on February 8, and found a Ford Fiesta pointing into a hedge on Cottam Road.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said driver Michael Claypole told police he was just sleeping after drinking three to four pints in the afternoon and two to three in the evening.

A breath test showed he had 147 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Nicki Carlisle, mitigating, said Claypole, of previous good character, deserved full credit for his guilty plea.

She said the healthcare assistant at Rampton Hospital had been juggling the care of his children after his former wife walked out.

He lost his mother 18 months ago and has been caring for his father who is very unwell.

Ms Carlisle said he was now seeking help for his drinking. Custody would mean he could lose his home and his son would be made homeless, she added.

Claypole, aged 56, of Burden Crescent, Woodbeck, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on February 27.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Tuesday when he received an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with six rehabilitation days.