Bassetlaw drink driver found ‘unresponsive’ in car after a day in the pub
Police were called to reports of an unresponsive driver in Treswell at 2.20am on February 8, and found a Ford Fiesta pointing into a hedge on Cottam Road.
Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said driver Michael Claypole was clearly drunk but there had been no collision or injuries.
He told police he was just sleeping after drinking three to four pints in the afternoon and two to three in the evening, and had been there for some hours.
A breath test showed he had 147 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Nicki Carlisle, mitigating, said the history to the case was “quite a sad one” and Claypole, of previous good character, deserved full credit for his guilty plea.
She said the healthcare assistant at Rampton Hospital had been juggling the care of his children after his former wife walked out.
He lost his mother 18 months ago and has been caring for his father who is very unwell.
“He has used alcohol as a crutch and it has crept up on him to the point of physical addiction,” said Ms Carlisle.
“This has been a huge wake-up call and he has sought counselling.”
Claypole, aged 55, of Burden Crescent, Woodbeck, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The case was adjourned for sentencing until March 26. A probation report was ordered and an interim driving disqualification was imposed.