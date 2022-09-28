Bassetlaw drink driver crashed into two vehicles returning from wedding party

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Steven Kelley thought a van was about to turn right when in fact it was reversing, on Blyth Road, Blyth, on July 31, at 10pm.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said, as Kelley drove past it on the inside, he collided with the van and a parked car.

Police were called because he was ‘slurring his words and stumbling’.

A test revealed he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35mcg.

He told police he drank two glasses of wine at the wedding party, which was being held two minutes’ drive away.

Kelley, who is of previous good character, apologised and told officers the van had been indicating when he had the accident.

Kelley, aged 52, of Cherry Tree Close, Ranskill, Retford, admitted drink-driving.

Helen Newman, mitigating, said the inevitable driving ban will have a ‘significant impact’ on the fishery business he has run for 35 years with his mother.

“He is simply very, very sorry,” she said. “He misjudged it. He didn't realise he would be over the limit.”