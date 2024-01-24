Bassetlaw dad assaulted girlfriend and shouted insults about her dead parents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Rose became angry when his girlfriend of eight months decided to stay at a party after he wanted to leave on the night of March 29 last year, Nottingham Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

She returned home later to find him sitting on her doorstep, drinking beer, and told him to leave after he accused her of cheating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard he launched himself at her, causing her to fall and hit her head, before spitting twice in her face.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Rose, aged 38, punched her in the face and took her keys to let himself in. When he came back out he kicked her in the chest as she lay on the ground.

She ran inside and he tried to force his way in, shouting: "You're a dirty ****. No wonder your mum and dad died. Who would want to be with you?"

The "persistent" assault left her with bruises and grazes on her scalp, back and hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nottingham Crown Court heard Rose has four previous convictions for six offences, none of them violent, and his victim wants a restraining order.

Clarkson Baptiste, mitigating, said: "Anyone hearing the facts of this case will be disturbed by his actions. He doesn't recognise the person who committed these acts.

"He doesn't remember what he actually did. He has learned a salutary lesson from it.

"He no longer has any contact with his victim. Thankfully the injuries aren't consistent with what one might expect.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard Rose has reduced his alcohol intake “substantially” to two drinks a day after suffering liver function damage.

There is a “realistic prospect of his rehabilitation,” Mr Baptiste said, adding prison would have “a knock-on effect” on his children.

Rose, aged 38, of Brecks Road, Ordsall, Retford, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of cannabis, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on November 29.