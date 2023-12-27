A dad whose life ‘flashed before his eyes’ when a drunk driver travelling on the wrong side of the road in Bassetlaw hit his car head-on is backing a new anti-drink-driving campaign.

Matthew Arnold, 39, suffered spinal fractures, a broken left arm and a separated bowel in the horror crash as he travelled to work in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

He was driving on the A1 in Bassetlaw, in his Vauxhall Corsa when a Lexus driver going north on the southbound carriageway smashed into him. Matthew, who was found unconscious and had to be freed from his vehicle, spent five nights in hospital and still has severe pain in his back, foot and arm.

The Lexus driver was later jailed for 15 months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving. Now, almost a year on, he's supporting Operation Limit, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Matthew Arnold with his family before the crash.

He said: "I hope it makes people think twice about taking risks. Because of the actions of a drink-driver, I have been unable to return to work and still face many challenges to overcome my injuries.

"I hope that by sharing my experience, people will leave the car at home and do the right thing when it comes to using our roads safely."

Matthew, a plant machinery worker, had been hoping to get a promotion as he headed off from his home in Brierley, South Yorks. But the keen Doncaster Rovers fan’s life changed forever when the Lexus driver emerged out of the gloom and crashed into the front of his hatchback.

Following the collision, Matthew was first taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, before he was transferred to Barnsley Hospital. And after five days, he was finally discharged home to his wife, Laura, and the couple’s young daughter.

Matthew Arnold following the crash.

But he has not been able to return to work and is now heavily reliant on his family - while also enduring “constant pain” from his long-term injuries.

Matthew said: “The collision happened so quickly. One moment I was driving to work as normal and then the next thing there were headlights coming towards me. I didn’t have time to react. At that moment I knew life wouldn’t be the same again.

"I’ve never experienced such pain and fear. When people talk about life flashing before your eyes I now understand how that feels. Once in hospital the full realisation of the seriousness of the situation really sunk in.

“In some ways I felt lucky to be alive, but I was worried about what the future would hold, how would I be able to work and provide for my family.”

"Leaving hospital and returning home was just the first part of my recovery. I’m reliant on Laura for a lot of help, even things like getting dressed. Before the collision we had a great family life.

“We enjoyed things like family breakfasts, days out and walking the dog together. I also enjoyed going to the football and going out for meals, but a lot of that has changed. I have to walk with the aid of a stick and can only walk for very short periods of time which completely exhausts me.

“I’m in constant pain with my back which often means I can’t leave the house. I’m a lot more anxious about going out, especially in a car, and only make essential journeys to hospital appointments as it’s just too stressful for me.

He added: “Financially the collision has had a massive impact on our lives. I was on my way to a job I’d worked so hard for and loved. I was in line for a promotion which we were excited about as this would enable us to move to a bigger home and have more financial security. None of this can happen now. I’m still off work and it’s still uncertain if and when I’ll be able to return.

“This was a year that as a family we had so many big plans for but that’s totally changed.”

Matthew went on to contact serious injury lawyer Irwin Mitchell to help him access specialist rehabilitation. And the firm secured an early admission of liability from the driver’s insurers and substantial interim payments in a civil case to help with his long-term recovery.

Kelly Lingard, from Irwin Mitchell, said: “Matthew’s case vividly highlights how the serious injuries people suffer in crashes not only greatly affect that person’s life, but also the lives of their family.

“Understandably the last few months and coming to terms with physical and psychological impact of the collision has been incredibly difficult for Matthew and his loved ones.

“As a devoted husband and dad, Matthew feels devastated as his return to work is uncertain during the recovery from the serious injuries he sustained.

“While he’s starting to make progress in his recovery through access to rehabilitation, Matthew still faces many challenges to overcome his injuries the best he can. We continue to support Matthew and his family to help Matthew maximise his recovery.”

Matthew, who shared his story as part of Road Safety Week, said he was indebted to his family, and particularly his wife, for their support after the crash. He said: “I can’t thank Laura and the rest of my family enough for everything they’ve done for me.

