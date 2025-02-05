Bassetlaw courier pinched Evri parcels because he ‘didn’t get paid enough anyway’

An Evri courier from Bassetlaw told police he was relieved when he was caught stealing parcels because he “didn’t get paid enough anyway,” a court has heard.

Stephen Wigmore initially denied stealing more than £5,000 of items, between October 2023 and April 2024, but admitted theft after the charge was reduced to less then £500 of goods over six days.

Prosecutor Stuart Pattinson said Wigmore was a “business partner” who was paid a monthly fee to arrange for parcels to be sorted and delivered by other drivers.

But suspicions that packages were not being scanned and going missing when he was working arose. A hidden camera showed him “hurrying to his car with various parcels, putting them into the boot and scraping away labels, while furtively looking around to see if anyone saw him.”

Among the items that went missing were a £199 digital piano and £250 of trainers.

When police arrested him and asked if he was probably relieved, Wigmore replied: “I am yeah, because I don’t get paid enough anyway. How do you expect me to pay my mortgage?”

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has ten previous convictions for 21 offences and was last in trouble in 2012.

Andrew Wesley, mitigating, said Wigmore was paid a fixed fee out of which he had to pay his drivers’ wages and, “unfortunately, rather than take it out on his subcontractors he took it out on Evri.”

“He wasn’t being paid for the hard work he was undertaking. He was failing to make ends meet.

“He is now managing a farm because no one else wanted to do it and works a minimum of six days a week.”

Wigmore wasn’t motivated by greed and didn’t dispose of the parcels because he couldn’t be bothered, Mr Wesley added.

“He was taking out his irritation on the company rather than doing what he should have done,” said Judge Michael Auty KC on Wednesday.

“It was an idiotic offence beyond any doubt,” he told Wigmore. “I understand the frustration on one level, but you can’t take the law into your own hands.

“I have no doubt you are enjoying your new job much more than your old job.”

Wigmore, aged 37, of Main Street, North Leverton, Retford, was fined £1,500 with £500 costs.