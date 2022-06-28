Bassetlaw couple given animal ban after French bulldog had to have eye removed

Bryan and Georgina Riley both received eight-year bans from keeping animals after an RSPCA investigation.

The animal welfare charity was following up an earlier visit to the Rileys’ home at Gringley-on-the-Hill near Bawtry, at which they were asked to comply with an assessment notice following a previous visit by the RSPCA.

When RSPCA Inspector Daniel Bradshaw returned with a police officer on November 2, 2021, the couple drove off in a transit van after they were asked to open up the back of the vehicle, from which dogs could be heard crying and whining.

French bulldog Lola's eyeball was so badly infected it was damaged beyond repair

They were later apprehended and the dogs were removed from the van and their condition assessed at Harworth Police Station.

Among them was a four-year-old French bulldog, called Lola, whose eyeball was so badly infected it was damaged beyond repair, while three of the other dogs were suffering from severe skin conditions.

Bryan Riley and Georgina Riley, both of High Street, Gringley-on-the-Hill, appeared for sentencing at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 13.

At an earlier hearing, Bryan Riley pleaded guilty to two offences of causing unnecessary suffering; one of failing to provide veterinary care for three dogs who were suffering from skin disease and the other of failing to provide veterinary care for the injury to Lola’s eye. He also admitted a third offence of failing to ensure the needs of all eight dogs were met.

Georgina Riley pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to ensure the needs of the eight dogs were met.

The magistrates said there was “clear evidence” that the pair had been reluctant to engage with the RSPCA. As well as the bans they imposed on the pair, they fined Brian Riley £750 and told him to pay combined costs and a victim surcharge of £475 and they fined Georgina Riley £250 and ordered her to pay combined costs and a victim surcharge of £434.