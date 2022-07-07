When used, the refuge point alerts the council’s CCTV control room operators who can assess the caller’s situation and contact the police on their behalf should they be at risk.

It also provides surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week and acts as a light source during hours of darkness.

Funded by a grant from the Nottinghamshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, it is located opposite the Market Square, next to Santander.

Coun Julie Leigh at the new CCTV refuge point

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Initially, the CCTV refuge points were brought to Worksop as part of the Safer Streets 3 Project earlier this year.

"We are proud to now bring this technology to Retford to further deter anti-social behaviour and instances of violence, specifically against women and girls, taking place in the district.

“We hope that this new equipment will help to make those who visit, live, or work in Retford feel safe and protected. We are also asking that the public use the CCTV refuge point responsibly and only in circumstances where they are feeling unsafe and require help.”