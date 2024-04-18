Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Paul Hancock loaded £67 of items into a bag which was held open by an accomplice in Asda, on December 12 last year.

He later said he was embarrassed, "couldn't believe he had done it," and claimed he stole the goods "to do someone a favour”, said Catherine Wilson, prosecuting.

The court heard he has more than 40 previous convictions, including matters of drug possession and theft, and was sentenced to 18 weeks in custody for shop thefts in April last year.

The court heard he has been free of heroin for six months and has been engaging with the probation service and a substance misuse charity.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "His record is awful. It is classic drug-related offending.

"He came out of prison weighing nine stones and now weighs 16 stones. He was offered a lifeline by his mother who agreed to let him live with her.

"He has grabbed it with both hands. He is now taking Subutex to stop him taking heroin.”

He said Hancock was in the company of old friends when he stole the cheese, but he hasn't offended since.

"Let's hope we don't see him for some time,” Mr Pridham added. “This is an isolated incident."

Hancock, aged 43, of Rutland Crescent, Harworth, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.