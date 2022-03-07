On the programme at 10am on BBC One, officers will appeal for viewers’ help by telling the events of that day. They will also release CCTV of a man they are keen to track down and ask if he witnessed anything.

The incident happened in Babworth Road, Retford, at around 3.30pm on Thursday December 12 2019 – the date of the 2019 general election.

The young female victim was walking alone through a cemetery when she was approached by a stranger and attacked.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police want to speak to this man in connection with a serious sexual assault in Retford.

In a bid to solve the case, CCTV footage of a man police would like to trace was released last November and will be shown in the programme.

The CCTV will show the man walking along Leafield, close to the cemetery, around the time the victim was attacked.

A £1,000 reward for information that helps catch the offender is being offered by independent charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Sergeant Neil Allsop said: “We would like to hear from anybody who was in the area and saw anything suspicious.

"This case may now be over two years old but the date may well stick in people’s minds as it coincided with the 2019 general election.

“Did you see anyone acting unusually in the area – either on that Thursday afternoon or on the days either side of the incident?

"If so, please get in touch with us by calling 101 quoting incident number 424 of 13 December 2019.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Crimewatch Live is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 10am.