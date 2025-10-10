Bassetlaw cannabis farmer told police he planned to harvest 15 plants and ‘smoke it like a trooper’

A Bassetlaw cannabis farmer told police he planned to harvest the 15 plants he had grown and "smoke it like a trooper," a court has heard.

Police raided an address on Grove Street, Retford, on December 22, 2023, before crossing the road and searching Adam Cartwright’s flat.

Alexander Staddon, prosecuting, said a small amount of cannabis, a grinder and chemicals were found, along with the keys to the first address.

Cartwright later told police he was leasing that flat and would grow the plants in his home before taking them over the road when they were four inches tall.

“He said his intention was to take the cannabis grow down and smoke it like a trooper,” added Mr Staddon.

The court heard he has one previous conviction for possessing cannabis.

A probation officer said Cartwright is currently homeless and the cannabis was for his personal use, but he has stopped using the class B drug for a month.

His solicitor said Cartwright deserved maximum credit for entering his guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

He said the defendant was “lucky be alive” after a serious motorcycle accident which saw him spend 11 weeks in hospital but is in a far better place now.

Cartwright, aged 26, formerly of Cheapside, Worksop, but now of no fixed address, admitted producing cannabis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.