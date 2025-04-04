Bassetlaw brother and sister involved in ‘large scale fight’ couldn’t remember why it all kicked off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bassetlaw brother and sister who got involved in a “large scale fight” outside a pub couldn’t remember why it all kicked off, a court has heard.

CCTV showed Jenna Carrington embroiled in a violent disturbance outside the Vine Inn, in Retford, at 2am on August 17 last year, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

Carrington, aged 37, exchanged blows with a man and sustained a bloody mouth before pulling herself free from people who were trying to intervene and attacking a woman.

The pair fell to the ground, punching, kicking and pulling hair, while others fought between themselves and tried to separate them.

Cannon Sqaure, Retford. (Picture: Google Earth.)

Her brother, Daniel Cordall, aged 30, approached and tried to help, putting his hand on the woman's throat and “appearing to throw any punches at anyone who approached him,” before the police arrived at Cannon Square.

Carrington told officers she “couldn’t remember why it all kicked off”, but claimed she was attacked first and continued to fight with the woman “because she was scared and couldn’t walk away from the situation”. Cordall heard his sister "was being leathered” and got involved separately.

Both defendants have one previous conviction for dissimilar matters. A third defendant denies affray and awaits trial.

"There is very little I can say as an excuse," said their solicitor. "They are pleading guilty on full facts.”

She said Carrington, a mother-of-three, was incredibly remorseful and “astounded by her actions when shown the CCTV”, but will lose her job.

She couldn’t recall much, partly as a result of a concussion she sustained along with facial injuries.

“She was not on her ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder) medication due to a national shortage,” she said. “She is not the sort of person who goes around assaulting people.”

She said Cordall’s intention was to stop the altercation and prevent his sister being injured, but “he accepts he took it too far” and was “emotionally involved because of his protective nature”.

Cordall, of Galway Crescent, and Carrington, of White Park Place, both Retford, admitted affray when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

On Thursday, Carrington received 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a mental health treatment requirement and 12 rehabilitation days.

Cordall received 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work. They must each pay £85 costs and £154 surcharges.