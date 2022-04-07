Police were called to an address in the village of Holbeck at around 11.35pm yesterday (Wednesday) after reports of a suspect trying to cut through a large set of gates.

Officers travelling to the scene intercepted a van they believed to be linked to the crime and began to follow it.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 849 of April 6.

The vehicle was later pulled over in Shirebrook and a 45-year-old man was detained.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, going equipped for burglary, and theft of a motor vehicle.

He remains in police custody.

The van is believed to have been stolen from Leicestershire and has now been seized.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was a really good bit of work by officers who responded very quickly to reports of an ongoing break-in.

“Ultimately nothing was taken but this incident has resulted in considerable cost and inconvenience for the victims.

“We are working hard to ensure rural communities are better protected from this type of crime and I want offenders to know that there are no soft targets in Nottinghamshire. If they go out to commit these kinds of crimes it is increasingly likely they will get caught.”

