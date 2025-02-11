Bassetlaw boxer lashed out at female cops after pub ban for drunken antics

A Bassetlaw boxer who has just turned professional lashed out at two female police officers after he was barred from a pub for making a fool of himself, a court has heard.

Joe Lister was causing issues by pestering female members of staff at the Woodhouse Inn, Shireoaks, at 5.30pm on December 22, said Lottie Tyle, prosecuting.

And he became verbally abusive to the landlord after being asked to delete a picture.

When the officers arrived he kept asking them for a hug and demanding to be let back inside.

Lister, aged 20, became volatile and pushed an officer in the face. He was knee-struck three times but this had no impact and Parva spray only made him more irate.

He punched one officer and sprayed spit in her direction. Members of the public helped take him to the ground where he was put in restraints.

While he was being lifted up he headbutted a second officer.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Lister, who has no previous convictions, deserved credit for his early gulity plea.

The presiding magistrate said his behaviour was “totally irresponsible and unacceptable” and he had jeopardised all the years he’s spent training.

“While it may not have caused any lasting injuries it can’t be acceptable for officers to go to work and face this,” he said.

Lister, of Festival Avenue, Harworth, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour, and assaulting emergency workers, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on January 15.

On Tuesday, he received a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs, £200 compensation and a £114 surcharge.