Bassetlaw boxer grappled with police within weeks of assault conviction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bare knuckle boxer from Bassetlaw who grappled with police within weeks of a conviction for assaulting officers has "a real shot at a professional career," a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of officers were called to a domestic incident in Harworth where Joe Lister was "unsteady on his feet and his eyes looked wired" on March 1, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

No further action was taken about the reported incident but when Lister was told he was under arrest, he said: “I swear to God, don’t arrest me, don't spray me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He refused to take his hands out of his pockets and moved out of reach.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“PAVA spray had the desired effect and he was taken to the floor,” said Ms Allsop.

The court heard he received a community order for assaulting two emergency workers and drunk and disorderly behaviour less then three weeks before and officers were made aware of his record for violence against the police.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Lister has one previous conviction and is already receiving help from the probation service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said he is unable to report a monthly income because he is arranging sponsorship and was “under pressure” after his first professional fight.

“He says it all just culminated to a point,” she added. “He does seem to have a real shot at having a professional career.”

“We think your record aggravates this offence,” the presiding magistrate told him.

Lister, aged 20, of Festival Avenue, Harworth, admitted resisting a constable, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.