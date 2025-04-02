Bassetlaw boxer grappled with police within weeks of assault conviction
A number of officers were called to a domestic incident in Harworth where Joe Lister was "unsteady on his feet and his eyes looked wired" on March 1, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.
No further action was taken about the reported incident but when Lister was told he was under arrest, he said: “I swear to God, don’t arrest me, don't spray me.”
He refused to take his hands out of his pockets and moved out of reach.
“PAVA spray had the desired effect and he was taken to the floor,” said Ms Allsop.
The court heard he received a community order for assaulting two emergency workers and drunk and disorderly behaviour less then three weeks before and officers were made aware of his record for violence against the police.
Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Lister has one previous conviction and is already receiving help from the probation service.
She said he is unable to report a monthly income because he is arranging sponsorship and was “under pressure” after his first professional fight.
“He says it all just culminated to a point,” she added. “He does seem to have a real shot at having a professional career.”
“We think your record aggravates this offence,” the presiding magistrate told him.
Lister, aged 20, of Festival Avenue, Harworth, admitted resisting a constable, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.