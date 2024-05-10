Bassetlaw boozer kissed, squeezed and ‘slobbered all over’ 90-year-old woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A boozer who kissed, squeezed and "slobbered all over" a 90-year-old woman while she was using a walker to stroll around a park in Bassetlaw has been sentenced.

Daniel Cooke was sitting on a bench in King's Park, on April 13, and when his victim said "good morning," he jumped up instantly and rushed towards her, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

When he grabbed her by the shoulder and began kissing her cheek and neck the woman said: "Stop it, don't be stupid - get going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In desperation I told him I had a virus in the hope he would stop but he only laughed," she said in a statement. "He slobbered all over me."

Cooke, aged 36, continued to squeeze her and she screamed for help before missing her footing and falling face down.

Cooke fell on top of her and bystanders, "who thought they were playing" until then, came to help. Her ribs were injured in the fall which affected her mobility.

When police arrived Cooke said he didn't know why he was being arrested and claimed he was only trying to help an elderly lady, said Ms Allsop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In police interview he said he was so drunk he couldn't remember what had happened," she added. "There is no suggestion that he groped her. A charge of sexual assault was dropped."

Cooke, who represented himself, said he was under pressure as his mother is terminally-ill and claimed he was only trying to help the woman.

“I fell into her and as I was trying to help her up she shouted, “You have done enough,”” he said. “Maybe things got spun around.”

Cooke, of Lexington Court, Tuxford, admitted assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when district judge Gillian Young told him: “The offence is made more serious because we have a very vulnerable complainant who was very distressed.”

A community order made by Boston magistrates for battery on October 4 was revoked because "it is not workable.”