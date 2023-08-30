Bassetlaw binge drinker’s cry for help by taking knife to police station

Suzanne Bayliss told officers at Harworth police station she was "not OK" before producing a knife from her waistband, on August 11, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

She was told to drop it numerous times and pointed the knife at officers before turning it towards her own stomach.

Police had to draw their tasers before she surrendered the blade and she was taken to A&E to be treated for self-inflicted injuries.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

At the hospital, Bayliss told officers: "Nothing will happen to me anyway. I will just use my mental health."

She claimed she put the knife in her pocket and forgot all about it after using it for gardening. She told police she drank a bottle of wine but denied being drunk.

The court heard she has two previous convictions for two drink driving offences, in 2011 and 2022, and has penalty notices for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said her convictions are all alcohol-related and she has sought assistance for her mental health issues for a great number of years.

He said the last couple of years have been “particularly stressful” as they featured the loss of her parents, the loss of her job because of the most recent drink-driving conviction, and the breakdown of her marriage.

A probation officer noted she "appears to manufacture situations where emergency services are contacted".

"It sounds to me like a classic cry for help,” Mr Pridham added. “In my submission she was not a threat to someone. She had obviously reached a very low ebb.

"She has engaged with Change Grow LIve and has an appointment tomorrow.”

Bayliss, aged 50, of Hesley Road, Harworth, admitted possession of an offensive weapon, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She received a 12-month community order and must carry out 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.