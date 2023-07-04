Banned Worksop driver hid in bush and told cops it was own ‘stupid f****** fault’

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Officers saw Samuel Downs driving a navy blue transit van, with "excessively tinted windows," at speed in a 30mph residential area, on January 3.

Prosecutor Lynette Holland said he performed an abrupt U-turn on a T-junction and the officers had to accelerate and activate their blue lights and sirens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Downs continued at speed and went back the way he'd come before turning right on Plantation Hill and coming to an abrupt stop.

He jumped out and ran down an alleyway where he fell over some litter, said Ms Holland.

A second officer joined the pursuit and found him hiding in a bush next to the railway line.

After they discovered he was a disqualified driver, the officers asked Downs about the purpose of his journey and he replied: "No reason, my own f****** stupid fault."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard he has ten previous convictions for 12 offences, dating back to 2010, that include criminal damage, assault and threatening behaviour.

He was banned for 12 months on November 24, 2022.

"This happened six weeks after his ban and shows a blatant disregard for the court order," Ms Holland added.

Tariq Hussain, mitigating, said Downs argued with his partner she was five months pregnant and left the home.

“He waited some time and became concerned,” he said. “He drove after her out of concern. Only when he turned around did the police turn on their sirens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He accepts he ran. He has always denied careless driving and the prosecution have withdrawn that charge. We're now six months on from that day and he has certainly not repeated that mistake.”

Downs, of Highfield Lane, Worksop, admitted driving without insurance and while disqualified, and failing to stop, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.