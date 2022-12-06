Banned driver caught in stolen car at police road block in Bassetlaw village

Brady Stoner was spotted driving a blue Ford EcoSport, which had been stolen from an address in Sheffield, in Langold, at 11pm, on June 21, said prosecutor Annette Holland.

Police cars were used to block Lawn Road, in Costhorpe, and he was charged with driving without insurance, and while disqualified.

The court heard he has six previous convictions for 17 offences, including robbery. He received a three-year ban for drug-driving in February last year.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

His defence solicitor said Stoner, aged 26, bought the car off Facebook and 'made the foolish decision to take it for a test drive' before planning to sell it on’.

Stoner has been jailed for affray and was recalled for driving while disqualified, the court heard.

"Custody has been a wake-up call for him," his solicitor said. "He accepts what he was doing was wrong."

The court heard that since Stoner's release he has avoided 'associating with the wrong people' and has been caring for his ill grandmother.

When a landscape gardening job ended he decided against signing on and has found new work as a steel erector.

"What he's frightened of is having to go back to prison," his solicitor said.

Stoner, of Nelson Road, Maltby, admitted both driving offences, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and eight points were added to his licence. He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.