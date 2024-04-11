Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers spotted Allan Halbert driving a Vauxhall Vectra with smoke coming from the exhaust and one of the rear lights out in Worksop on December 4, said prosecutor Lynn Bickley.

He was pulled over on Dryden Dale and gave a different name before confirming his correct details.

Checks revealed he received a three-year disqualification at Nottingham Crown Court for drug driving and possession with intent to supply drugs and is banned until March 2025.

The court heard he is also subject to a community order and was previously disqualified for another driving-related offence. He has ten previous convictions.

Sulma Mansuri, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his early guilty plea and was remorseful for his actions.

She said Halbert's child's mother was distressed because she had no money and he borrowed his cousin’s car to fetch milk and nappies for her.

“He said he wasn't thinking sensibly and apologises to the court,” she said. “It wasn't planned or intentional and there was no bad driving.

“It was a very particular set of circumstances. He says he reacted badly. He his getting his life back together again.”

Halbert, aged 35, of Welbeck Street, Whitwell, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.