Officers received information about Dillon Robinson's erratic driving and found his Ford Fiesta parked on North Road, Retford, with the driver's door open, at 9.15pm, on June 17.

Sharioz Ahmed, prosecuting, said the 28-year-old got out, staggered and fell back, with blood on his nose and T-shirt.

He told police: "I had a road rage incident with him behind me."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Another motorist identified himself as the person who called the police and said he got the keys out of Robinson's car to prevent him from driving off.

A check showed Robinson was disqualified and a breath test revealed he had 92 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for driving with excess alcohol from July 2021, and May 2018.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said: "It strikes me there has been no intervention regarding those previous convictions.”

He said there was a realistic prospect of his rehabilitation and a ‘comprehensive package’ offered by the probation service would enable him to be managed in the community.

He said Robinson deserved full credit for his guilty plea but added: “There are clearly underlying issues. He has struggled with alcohol addiction.”

Mr Madahar urged the magistrates to suspend any prison sentence because of the impact jail would have on his partner and two children, for whom he is the primary breadwinner.

“Of course, he should have thought of that before getting into the vehicle,” he added.

Robinson, 28, of Festus Street, Kirkby, admitted drink driving and driving while disqualified, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

A 12-week jail term, suspended for 12 months, was imposed with up to 25 rehabilitation days and he was ordered to participate in a 120-day alcohol monitoring programme. He was banned for three years and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.