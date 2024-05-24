Banned Bassetlaw driver lied about his name when caught behind the wheel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A banned Bassetlaw driver gave police a false name when he was caught behind the wheel shortly after being disqualified for 40 months, magistrates have heard.

Bre Dube was pulled over on Queen Street, Retford, because his MOT had expired, and lied to the officer on October 7 last year.

But further inquiries revealed he was disqualified for 40 months on August 29, 2023, for drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dube, aged 34, was stopped again for driving while disqualified on Coronation Street, Retford, on April 21.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Magistrates in Mansfield heard the offence was of “higher culpability” because he had previously been disqualified and sentences ranged between a medium level community order and 12 weeks' custody.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Dube made full and frank admissions and "didn't prevaricate at any stage about his responsibility."

He said "lack of consequential thinking skills" led to the offences and Dube, a part-time worker who is also the primary carer for his young son, has "a relatively limited set of previous convictions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Higginbotham conceded Dube’s record aggravated the new offences and agreed the custody threshold had been passed.

But he argued Dube's son would be severely impacted if his father were to be jailed and there was no evidence of bad driving.

Dube, aged 34, of Trinity Road, Retford, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance and obstructing a constable when he appeared in court on April 23.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when he received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days.