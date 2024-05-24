Banned Bassetlaw driver lied about his name when caught behind the wheel
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bre Dube was pulled over on Queen Street, Retford, because his MOT had expired, and lied to the officer on October 7 last year.
But further inquiries revealed he was disqualified for 40 months on August 29, 2023, for drink driving.
Dube, aged 34, was stopped again for driving while disqualified on Coronation Street, Retford, on April 21.
Magistrates in Mansfield heard the offence was of “higher culpability” because he had previously been disqualified and sentences ranged between a medium level community order and 12 weeks' custody.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Dube made full and frank admissions and "didn't prevaricate at any stage about his responsibility."
He said "lack of consequential thinking skills" led to the offences and Dube, a part-time worker who is also the primary carer for his young son, has "a relatively limited set of previous convictions”.
Mr Higginbotham conceded Dube’s record aggravated the new offences and agreed the custody threshold had been passed.
But he argued Dube's son would be severely impacted if his father were to be jailed and there was no evidence of bad driving.
Dube, aged 34, of Trinity Road, Retford, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance and obstructing a constable when he appeared in court on April 23.
Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when he received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days.
He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for an additional 12 months.