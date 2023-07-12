Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, made comments regarding the potential merger at an Institute for Government event discussing future devolution for the regions.

It comes amid proposals for further devolution to the region, and the creation of a combined East Midlands Combined Authority, which could bring more than £1 billion of extra funding to the counties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If appropriate legislation is passed it, the authority could be up and running by May 2024, with a new directly elected mayor replacing the counties’ police and crime commissioners – Coun Bradley has thrown his hat in the ring to be the Conservative candidate for the role.

PCC Angelique Foster (bottom) has hit back over comments made by MP Ben Bradley

Speaking at the IfG event, he said he wanted to “look at” merging police forces.

He said: “There’s every strategic reason to draw in policing around community safety, around youth services, into that bigger picture. That’s a piece of work we’re going to have to do over a longer period, because there are thousands of police officers, structures and operational matters we’ll have to consider.”

However, Angelique Foster, Derbyshire police and crime commissioner, said she is “not convinced” by the argument for merging the forces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fellow Conservative said such a change would be expensive, unpopular and detract from police performance.

She said: “Before any serious discussions take place, there needs to be an election.

“Merging two police forces is not simple, as we saw in 2006, when the idea was abandoned.

“It is an expensive move and would certainly impact negatively on police performance. I know this is not necessarily popular with everybody. While various different ideas have been muted, that’s all they are at the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I haven’t seen anything yet that would convince me that a merger of the forces would improve community safety or provide financial efficiencies.

“In the short term it would potentially put even more pressure on an already tight budget and negatively affect police performance.