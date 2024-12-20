Ashfield dog breeder now living in Worksop convicted of animal welfare offences

A dog breeder from Sutton, now residing in Worksop, has been convicted of animal welfare offences and banned from operating after a court heard concerns for her dogs' welfare.

Tracy Hovel claimed to be the UK’s ‘top breeder of Labradoodles’ and made more than £140,000 from her ‘Briemdoodles’ business breeding and selling puppies.

But concerns were raised about the welfare of the animals sparking an investigation by Ashfield Council (ADC).

Nottingham Magistrates found Hovel, formerly of Parkway, Sutton, and now living in Queen Street, Worksop, guilty of six offences under the Animal Welfare (Licencing of Activities Involving Animals) (England) Regulations 2018.

It is the council’s first prosecution under the regulations since they were introduced in 2018.

Hovel, 62, was convicted of the over breeding of bitches, failing to keep puppies with their mothers, failing to provide enrichment, failing to offer constant access to fresh clean drinking water, failing to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and parasites, and failing to provide the local authority with documentation requested about the dogs she used for breeding and the puppies born and sold.

During the trial the court heard she was believed to have made over £140,000 from her business.

She was fined £800, ordered to pay costs of £3,000 and a victim surcharge of £360.

Hovel was also disqualified from owning animals, keeping or participating in the keeping of animals, dealing in animals, transporting animals and from being a party to an agreement whereby she could control or influence the way that animals are kept for a period of five years, although she was allowed to keep one of her dogs as a pet.

Coun Tom Hollis, deputy leader and executive lead for strategic housing & climate change, said: “It is important animals are protected against unscrupulous breeders and where people do breed in Ashfield, the council will ensure regulations are adhered to, to ensure the health, wellbeing and welfare of the animals are protected.”