'Arson attack' saw motorbike set on fire in Retford
A motorbike was set on fire in what is believed to be an arson attack in Retford.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 12:36 pm
It happened on Hardwick Road West at around midnight today (Monday, June 28).
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue told the Guardian: “It was put out by Worksop firefighters in about quarter of an hour.
"The bike seems to have been abandoned and deliberately set alight.”
The incident will now be passed on to Nottinghamshire Police.