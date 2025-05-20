Arrests made after spate of arson attacks in Worksop

A man and several children have been arrested following a series of arson attacks that have wreaked havoc on the Worksop community.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, alongside Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue colleagues, have been investigating a spate of incidents over the last couple of weeks where public land including a brand new playground and property have been targeted.

A number of suspects were arrested following the latest incident yesterday evening (19 May) at 7.30pm after an abandoned building - St Anne’s Veterinary Centre, Newcastle Avenue - was set alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said four crews and an aerial ladder were deployed to the incident and dramatic video footage showed flames raging along the roof of the building. No one was injured in the incident.

Yesterday evening (19 May) at 7.30pm, reports came in that an abandoned building - St Anne’s Veterinary Centre, Newcastle Avenue - was set alight.

With the help of CCTV footage, four suspects were tracked down and arrested within a matter of hours after the incident took place.

A 13-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl and 44-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life and remain in police custody.

A 10-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life and has been released on police bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These developments come after a 13-year-old boy was arrested on Friday 16 May on suspicion of six counts of arson, and another boy, 12, was arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of arson.

Grassland and trees on Kilton Forest Golf Course, Blyth Road, were set ablaze on four separate occasions between May 7 and May 13, alongside playground equipment at Prospect Park, Northwood on the evening of May 12.

The two suspects remain on police bail as the investigation into the series of attacks continues.

Inspector Robert Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These incidents were reckless and thankfully no one was injured, but there is always the potential for fire to spiral out of control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Understandably they have caused a degree of local concern, and we hope this quick action shows how dedicated we are to keeping Worksop safe.

“Whilst our investigation is ongoing, additional officers have been carrying out extra patrols in the affected area, we’ve been trawling through CCTV footage and have been working closely with our partners.

“We take incidents like this extremely seriously and will continue to dedicate whatever resources are necessary to bring those responsible to justice.”