Arrests following string of car fires in Worksop

Officers have arrested two men following a series of car fires across Worksop.

In the early hours of Monday (22 September), reports came in that a total of four vehicles were on fire at three separate addresses.

Two vehicles were first reported alight at 12.30am in Tenby Grove, Worksop.

After, emergency services were alerted to another car ablaze in Garside Street before 1am, and then one more located in Clinton Street at 2.45am.

Swift action by emergency services followed in each area to ensure the fires were contained and no injuries were sustained.

Two suspects were then tracked down and arrested within a matter of hours after the incidents took place.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of four counts of arson, and a man, 20, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of arson.

As the investigation continues, officers are also appealing for anyone who saw what happened, and who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage, to get in touch with them immediately.

PC William White, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Fire can have devastating consequences, and it is fortunate that no one was injured.

“We want to reassure the local community that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and it’s believed that the suspect and victims are known to each other.

“As demonstrated by our quick response, we will continue to treat incidents like this with the upmost severity and clamp down on those involved.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 12 of 22 September 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.