Arrests after more than 300 plants seized from huge cannabis farm in Bassetlaw warehouse
Two people have been arrested after a large cannabis farm was uncovered by police that was causing power outages to the surrounding area.
More than 300 cannabis plants were seized by officers from an industrial unit in Plumtree Road, Harworth, during a search led by the Bassetlaw Reacher team.
The warehouse extracted so much power to run the cannabis farm that tens of thousands of pounds worth of electricity was bypassing the meter, which was resulting in the rest of the estate experiencing power cuts.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, after being discovered hiding in the property by Nottinghamshire Police officers carrying out the warrant on Friday, January 21.
More than 30 cannabis plants were also discovered the same day in a separate search in Bawtry Road, Harworth, after police received information from a member of the public.
Cannabis was found growing in the garage and two rooms in the house, which was empty and in the process of being renovated.
Sergeant Simon Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are extremely pleased to have taken a large amount of cannabis out of circulation and away from our streets.
“Cannabis production is not harmless and it is certainly not a victimless crime.
"In addition to being a gateway drug for those who take it, the production of cannabis is also often linked to organised criminality and a range of serious offences, including the exploitation of vulnerable people.
“These offences can also pose serious safety risks, as was the case in Plumtree Road, where tens of thousands of pounds worth of electricity were found to be bypassing the meter and affecting the power to the neighbouring area.
“We are absolutely committed to tackling drug production in our communities and I would like to thank officers from our Reacher team, tactical support group and the cannabis dismantling team for working together to take these drugs out of circulation.”
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.