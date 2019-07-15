Arrest made after ‘robbery’ at Worksop shop

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a robbery at a Worksop shop.

It happened at around 9.45pm on Friday (July 12) at a convenience store on Sandy Lane.

Sandy Lane, Worksop.

Nothing was stolen from the shop.

The man was arrested yesterday (July 14) and is currently in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing. If you saw what happened, were in the area at the time, or if you have dashcam footage from that area at that time, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1084 of July 12.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: WORKSOP MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING TWO POLICE OFFICERS