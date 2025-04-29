Arrest after Subway shop window smashed during Worksop break-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patrolling police arrested a suspect in a burglary after a fast-food shop window was smashed in with a brick in Worksop.

The intruder helped themselves to the till, cash and food from Subway, in Bridge Place, after getting inside it by breaking a glass window with a rock.

This break-in happened around 9.50pm on 18 April, with a suspect identified soon after.

Worksop response officers were travelling through the town when they spotted the individual and realised he was a suspect in a break-in.

Officers were able to detain a suspect in Queen Street, Worksop, following a short foot chase, around 4.05pm on Monday (28 April).

The same man was also identified as a suspect in three shop thefts in Worksop, between 18 April and 27 April, where meat products, dog food and washing up liquid were all stolen.

Police eventually arrested the 37-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and three counts of shop theft.

Sergeant Karam Kaur, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers involved in this stop did a great job in firstly spotting and then chasing down a known suspect in a commercial break-in.

“The window of a shop was smashed in and the till was emptied during this burglary, which must’ve been very distressing for staff members to discover when they came in for work the next day.

“It really should go without saying but burglary is a very serious offence that can cause lasting harm on victims while impacting the way the wider community feels about where they live too.”