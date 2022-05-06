The 42-year-old was reportedly hit multiple times during the alleged attack in Prospect Precinct, Worksop.

He required hospital treatment after sustaining facial fractures and being knocked unconscious.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, following the incident at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 4.

Police are appealing for information after a 42-year-old was reportedly hit multiple times in Prospect Precinct, on May 4.

He remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Richard Kinsey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent assault that resulted in a man needing immediate hospital treatment.

“The victim suffered serious facial injuries following this attack and will require ongoing treatment for his injuries.

"As is always the case with incidents of this nature though, things could have ended up much worse.

“Nottinghamshire Police treats all reports involving violence extremely seriously and we are currently carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what happened.

“We have arrested a suspect in connection with this incident but this is an ongoing investigation, so we’d ask that anyone who has any more information gets in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone who has details about what happened is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 492 of May 4 2022, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.