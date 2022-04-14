Arrest after man ‘deliberately’ hit by car in Bassetlaw
A suspect was swiftly tracked down and arrested following reports of a deliberate hit-and-run.
Police were called to Meden Way, Retford, after a man was driven at from behind and struck shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, April 12.
It was reported the driver then got out of a BMW and grabbed a brick from a garden, before using it to further attack the victim.
The driver then drove off and the victim, who was not seriously hurt, left on a bicycle.
The BMW was quickly traced to an address in Albert Road, Retford, and officers arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a worrying incident and it is extremely fortunate the victim was not more seriously hurt.
“Officers were quick to respond and did well to swiftly track down a suspect and make an arrest.
“We treat reports such as this extremely seriously and investigation to establish the circumstances behind this incident is ongoing.
“We believe the two people involved are known to each other and would like to reassure residents that we are satisfied there is no wider threat to the local community.”
