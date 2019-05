Police are asking residents to help identify 'nuisance' bikers who were on Whitwell Pit Tip.

Bolsover and Clowne Police said it is trying to tackle the issue on the pit tip.

The 'nuisance' bikers.

They have now released images of the 'nuisance' bikers on the pit tip which was taken by the forces drone unit.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are looking for your assistance in identifying the people in the below pictures captured by our drone unit.

"If you have any information then please get in touch."

