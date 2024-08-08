APPEAL: South Yorkshire police release images following mass disorder in Rotherham

As a police investigation continues at pace – officers are now looking to identify a number of people in connection with unrest that took place outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel at Manvers in Rotherham on Sunday, August 4.

Do you recognise any of these people? Can you help identify them?

You can also view all photos on the police Facebook Album at: www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=southyorkshirepolice&set=a.915117033994004

If you know who these people are, residents are asked to contact the investigating team.

Please note that the number attached to each image is important, and you will need to reference this when contacting the police.

You can submit information online via a Major Incident Public Portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24C05-PO1?_gl=1*mht88y*_ga*MzQzNTI5Mjk1LjE3MjAwNzgxNjk.

You can also call 101, quoting incident number 239 of August 4, 2024.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Here are 12 images from the album…

1 . 28 Do you recognise any of these people? Can you help identify them? Image: South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2 . 15 Do you recognise any of these people? Can you help identify them? Image: South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3 . 47 Do you recognise any of these people? Can you help identify them? Image: South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales