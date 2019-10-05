Appeal for witnesses after man kicked in face in Worksop attack

A man was kicked several times in the face during an attack in Worksop.

The victim was walking from a shop on Norfolk Street off Newcastle Avenue, when he stopped to speak to a homeless man.

He was then jumped from behind by two men and fell to the floor, when he was kicked in the face several times

He suffered extensive facial injuries.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Monday September 30 at around 7pm

If anyone saw the incident or has any information please call 101 quoting incident number 891 of 30 September 2019.