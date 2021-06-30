Appeal for information over attempted dog theft in Aston

A man and his young child were walking home from school along Florence Avenue with their dog on a lead when the attempted theft happened on Monday June 28.

Just before 4pm a man approached them and tried to snatch the lead out of the father’s hand. The man kept hold of the lead and the offender ran away onto Mansfield Road.The man is described as being around 35-years-old, 6ft tall and of a large build. He was wearing a black tracksuit and black baseball cap.Force lead for serious acquisitive crime, DCI Jamie Henderson, said: “We know there is a great deal of concern about dog theft, nationally and locally, and we want to reassure you that investigations are ongoing.

"We understand how important dogs are to their families and know the impact this type of crime can have.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are investigating an attempted dog theft in Aston.

"We want to reassure you that we are actively carrying out enquiries linked to this attempted dog theft.