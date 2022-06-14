Officers from the response team at Killamarsh are investigating reports of a male who caused damage to an ambulance on Wednesday June 8, between 7.40am and 8am.

The ambulance was in attendance at Church Street, Creswell, when a male allegedly started ‘attacking’ the ambulance, causing damage.

If you have any information or CCTV which will assist in the investigation or can identify the person responsible please contact the officer by email at [email protected] quoting incident number 22000326411.

